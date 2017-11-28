The Aftermath of Cyber Monday Hits Busy Sioux Empire Distributor

TEA, S.D. – On any given day, Weisser Distributing ships out around 2,000 to 3,000 packages a day from their warehouse in Tea.

“We’re a multi-channel automotive retailer. We sell online on Amazon, Walmart, Jett, Sears, Rackuten, anywhere there’s a marketplace, you’re going to find out products,” said Vice President Eric Weisser.

Managing a warehouse that does everything from picking, packing, and shipping these products can be a difficult task, especially during this time of year.

“Typically for the fourth quarter we see about a 25 percent boost and on these special day like Cyber Monday or the last shipping day before Christmas, we could see a 50 or 60 percent boost on these days in particular,” said Weisser.

Amazon sales make up about 50 percent of Weisser’s business, meaning preparing for Cyber Monday with the largest online retailer in the word takes some planning.

“We’re preparing for that about a month ago, so we’re injecting all of that stuff into an Amazon fulfillment center. Planning to do that in August, and getting it there in October, early November and Amazon takes care of the rest of it for us after that.”

Everything else is handled by the 90 plus employees in Tea.

“We don’t anticipate any slowdowns after the first of the year, either.”

Weisser says the company is always hiring motivated individuals, click for more information: http://weisserdistributing.com/employment/