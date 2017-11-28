Authorities ID 2 Men Killed In Collision Near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the names of two men killed in a head-on collision near Belle Fourche last week.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Dale Falk of Spearfish was driving a Dodge Caravan when he crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 212 and struck a Cadillac Seville driven by 63-year-old Kent Sukraw of Newell.

Both drivers died at the scene. They were the only people in either vehicle.

The crash happened Friday afternoon about three miles east of Belle Fourche.