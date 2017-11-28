Avera Accommodates Patients Post Water Main Break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Crews are working to fix a water main break at Avera Health’s Prairie Center– a facility that includes cancer care and surgery in Sioux Falls.

The center shut down for the day– meaning rescheduling appointments– and making some temporary changes. It’s a problem Avera Health wasn’t expecting.

“This is a bit unusual but like I said people have been very patient and wonderful to work with and we appreciate that so much,” says Meyers.

Avera spokeswoman Lindsey Meyers says a water main break was discovered by maintenance crews.

It was a big enough problem to close the facility for the day. Fortunately there was no flooding at the Prairie Center, and crews are working to pinpoint the cause of the burst pipe, but the biggest concern is the people who rely on Avera for care.

“We’ve been accommodating patients in different ways and helping to address their needs and then also just doing the best we can to have normal operations. Our clinic staff has come in and they’ve done a wonderful job of contacting every patient by phone,” says Meyers.

Calling to explain what happened and figure out last-minute adjustments.

“Trying to move surgical cases to our main operating rooms as needed and so doing the best we can and thanking our patients for their patience during this process we are going through,” says Meyers.

Meyers adds most services will be available at the Prairie Center once again tomorrow. Issues from the break should be fully resolved by Thursday.