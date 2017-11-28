Best Advice for Giving Any Time of Year

This #GivingTuesday, some important questions to ask yourself before donating

There are hundreds, if not thousands of organizations and charities doing great work throughout the Sioux Empire and across the globe. How do you decide where to best put your money if you are feeling philanthropic?

There is one important question to ask yourself, according to Regina Jahr, the Vice President for Development at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. She details what that is and some other important advice when it comes to giving on #GivingTuesday and any other time of year, in the video above.