Bodies Of Missing Couple Recovered From Minnesota Lake

Associated Press
Share This:

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say the bodies of a missing couple have been recovered from Upper Red Lake.

Thirty-year-old Melissa Siedenstricker, of Princeton, and 29-year-old Zeth Knyphausen, of Stacy, were on the lake ice fishing when they failed to return to Rogers Resort on the lake’s south shore Sunday. The resort is about 60 miles north of Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department reported earlier that it found a submerged all-terrain vehicle used by the couple in a hole in the ice. The couple’s bodies were recovered Monday afternoon.

Related Post

Son Of Hennepin County Sheriff Charged With Child ...
3 Bodies Found In Car Pulled From Missouri River
Minnesota Legislators Sue Dayton For Cutting Their...
Access To National Crime Database Stirs Debate In ...

You Might Also Like