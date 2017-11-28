Bootlegging Operation Found On Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) – Oglala Sioux tribal police say they’ve uncovered a liquor bootlegging operation on the reservation.

Police recently conducted warrant sweeps with the U.S. Marshal Service Black Hills Fugitive Task Force and discovered the operation. Tribal officials say operators were mixing vodka with rubbing alcohol and selling the mixture in water bottles for $10 each.

Authorities say 15 bottles were found at an undisclosed Pine Ridge Reservation home. A warrant has been requested for bootlegging charges.