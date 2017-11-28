Construction Starts Early on Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— City officials announced today that construction on a new Sioux Falls development project is getting a head start this winter.

Phase one of construction for the “Levitt at the Falls” amphitheater begins this week in Falls Park West.

Lloyd Companies has gifted the city 10,000 cubic yards of fill material saving the project about $100,000. The material will help create the sloped lawn of the outdoor music center. The project will include multipurpose festival grounds including public restrooms accessible viewing and the Levitt Shell.

Don Kearney director of parks and recreation says he’s excited to jump start the construction process

“It really allows us to get the project started sooner than we had originally hoped because we originally planned to start construction next spring so to be able to get started is really great for us,” says Kearney.

Kearney adds that the 4.2 million dollar budget remains the same, but this gift agreement adds more flexibility. Construction of the remaining portion of the project is scheduled to begin in the spring. It’s expected to be finished in 2019.