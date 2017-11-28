Daum, Jenkins, Telly lead Jacks to OT win at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — South Dakota State won a thriller Tuesday night, taking down Ole Miss in overtime at The Pavilion, 99-97, behind a school-record 18 3-pointers and three double figure scorers.

SDSU (7-2) overcame a furious second-half comeback by the Rebels, and in the extra period regained composure to secure the road win, thanks in part to eight points from David Jenkins Jr. in overtime.

The Jackrabbits attempted 41 3-pointers in the game and shot 47.3 percent from the field (35-for-74) to go with an 11-for-13 effort at the charity stripe.

Ole Miss (4-2) shot 50 percent on field goals and hit seven 3-pointers after going 1-for-15 from long range in the first.

Mike Daum paced all scorers with 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers to go with seven rebounds while Jenkins dropped 22 total points, hitting all six of his free throw attempts.

Reed Tellinghuisen had 19 points and drilled four 3-pointers.

Tevin King pulled down nine rebounds and dished six assists, both team-highs.

SDSU scored the first 12 points of the game, and though Ole Miss crawled back within five (17-12) just past the under-16 media, the Jacks kept the momentum and built the lead back to double digits, 29-18, on a 3-pointer from Skyler Flatten at 11:12.

From there, the score came within single digits once more in the opening frame before State tore off on a 11-2 run at 5:29, taking its largest lead of the night (51-28) with less than two minutes to go in the half.

The Jackrabbits carried a 55-35 advantage into the locker room, but faced a determined Rebel team that charged back to within five (63-58) in the opening eight minutes of the second by outscoring SDSU 23-8 in that span.

South Dakota State stalled the comeback initially with a timely 3-pointer from Tevin King at 10:50, but Ole Miss continued to push and took its first lead of the night with 4:37 to play, going up 78-76 in the midst of a 10-0 rally before Jenkins cut it to one, 79-78, with 2:26 left in regulation.

Lane Severyn eventually tied it at 82 with a free throw at 1:18, and though the Jacks had the final shot, a possible game-winner bounced off the rim and the game went to overtime.

The teams traded punches early in a back-and-forth extra period with four ties and five lead changes, but down 91-90 inside the final two minutes, Tellinghuisen drilled a 3-pointer at 1:39 to put State in the lead for good. The Jacks scored on their final four possessions to close out the victory as Jenkins supplied the dagger, hitting a jumper with 10.6 left in the game.

Game Notes

SDSU is 1-1 all-time against Ole Miss.

The Jackrabbits are now 2-1 against Power 5 teams this season with seven Power 5 wins at the Division I level.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into 28th on the all-time scoring list with 1,124 career points. He passed Randy Suarez (1986-89; 1,114) and Guy Mackner (1965-69; 1,114).

Mike Daum reached double figures in scoring for the 71st time in his career and had his 37th career game with 20 or more points

David Jenkins Jr. has 138 points through nine career games with eight double-digit scoring performances and three 20-plus games.

SDSU reset the school’s Division I record for single game 3-pointers made (18) and attempted (41). Under T.J. Otzelberger‘s watch, the Jackrabbits have now reset the school’s single-game 3-point makes and attempts records three times over the last two years.

Up Next

South Dakota State takes on Missouri State Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon. Tipoff is 7 p.m.