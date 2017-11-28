Dordt, Northwestern Roll in Pool Play

SIOUX CITY, IA…The 4th-ranked Dordt Defenders and 5th-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders rolled to easy wins on day 1 of pool play at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament in Sioux City. Emma Altena had 17 kills to lead Dordt (30-6) past Ottawa 3-0. And AJ Horstman led a balanced attack as Northwestern (29-4) also swept Lourdes 3-0. Both continue pool play Wednesday and Thursday before championship play begins on Friday with the championship match on Saturday at 7pm at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.