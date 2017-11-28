The Importance of Supporting Small Businesses Year Round

Small Business Saturday has come and gone, why local entrepreneurs need your ongoing support

Small Business Saturday saw an incredible turnout throughout the Sioux Empire this November. But it’s just the start of an important season for small businesses, one that is often vital to their success. From service providers to retail storefronts and more, Jeff Eckhoff from the South Dakota Small Business Development Center encourages South Dakotans to learn more about the small businesses that serve as the backbone in each of our communities.

Eckhoff also talks about the resources available for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the state and what the rest of us can do to help their doors open.