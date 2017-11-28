Iowa School District Settles Lawsuits Over Students’ Classroom Sex Abuse

MARION, Iowa (AP) – The Marion school district has settled lawsuits filed by three of four families who alleged that their children had been sexually abused by a 15-year-old classroom volunteer.

District documents say each family received $600,000 for dropping their lawsuits against the district and the classroom teacher. Court documents say the families filed their dismissal actions in Linn County District Court on Nov. 10.

The teacher, Diane Graham, has pleaded not guilty to failure to report child abuse. Court records say Graham was a teacher at Starry Elementary when two students told her in August 2016 that they were being abused by the volunteer. Prosecutors say Graham didn’t report the abuse, allowing it to continue for two more months.

The boy has been convicted of sexual abuse.