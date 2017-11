Northwestern is Battle-tested heading into NAIA Volleyball

The Northwestern Red Raiders brought a 28-4 record into the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament and a #5 ranking in the country. Head coach Kyle Vanden Bosch knows that playing a rugged schedule in the GPAC against several ranked teams all season long will only help his squad in the national tournament in Sioux City.