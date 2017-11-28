Police Recommend Vigilance, Shipment Tracking for Packages Following Cyber Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – More than 174 million Americans did some shopping this holiday weekend, with a large percentage of those sales being made online.

A record-setting $6.6 billion dollars were spent this Cyber Monday, making for a busy week ahead for distributors and shippers.

With a number of those Cyber Monday packages making their way to porches and doorsteps this holiday season, Sioux Falls Police remind online shoppers to be vigilant about their deliveries.

“Porch Pirates” have already been reported this holiday season.

Police say package thefts happen year-round, but with an abundance of online orders being shipped to homes, it’s important to keep track of when your packages are arriving.

Sioux Falls Police recommend always opting for tracking on your deliveries, and to try to minimize the time a package is left outside.

“The best way to do that is to make sure you’re home if you can make a signature require that way you can make sure you can pick it up or if you can have a friend or a relative watch for that package and pick it up when it arrives,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say surveillance cameras can make it easier to track down porch pirates. However, they prefer people attempt to prevent the thefts before they happen.