Police Release Surveillance Video From Friday Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have released surveillance video from a robbery that occurred Friday at a Sioux Falls business in hopes of someone recognizing the suspect.

Police were dispatched to a business located near the intersection of West 26th Street and South Sertoma just before noon on Friday. Police say a male wearing a United States Postal Service Uniform and wearing an elderly man mask entered the business carrying a package and some mail.

Once inside, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the two employees.

Police say the suspect fled the business with an undetermined amount of cash and headed eastbound. The investigation showed that the suspect parked his vehicle, described as a small black SUV, in the 1800 block of South Campbell Trail and drove eastbound on 26th Street.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation also responded and are assisting with the investigation.