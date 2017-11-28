Water Main Break Shuts Down Avera Prairie Center

Officials advise calling ahead before traveling to Avera Cancer Institute and Avera Surgery Center

City crews are working to fix a water main break at Avera Health’s Prairie Center, which includes the Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls and the Avera Surgery Center. The facilities will be closed Tuesday, November 28 while repairs are made. According to officials at Avera, this includes all clinics and events scheduled at the Prairie Center on Tuesday. Before traveling for treatment, patients are asked to call their clinic to reschedule their appointments.

All other buildings on the Avera McKennan campus in Sioux Falls are open and not affected by this water main break.