Sioux Falls City Councilor Christine Erickson Seeking Re-Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Councilor Christine Erickson has announced she will run for re-election to the Sioux Falls City Council.

Erickson currently serves as the Council Vice Chair and has been on the board since 2012. She says she will seek the council’s at-large “B” position.

For the next term, Erickson says she will focus on smart economic growth, public safety, and maintaining the streets to the highest standard possible. She says she’s excited for the opportunity and hopes to continue serving the community of Sioux Falls.

“It’s been a great four years and I really hope that we can continue to move Sioux Falls forward. This is such a great place to raise a family, start a business and really have that american dream. So for me it’s really giving back to our community and being that voice for those as we represent them in our city government,” said Councilor Erickson.

Four City Council seats are up for grabs in the April 2018 election.

There are currently three candidates for the at-large position: Janet Brekke, Clara Hart and John Paulson.