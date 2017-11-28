Sioux Falls Man Receives 45-Year Sentence For Vicious Assault On Girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is sentenced to 45 years in prison today after pleading guilty to a vicious assault on his pregnant girlfriend last fall.

45-year-old Tony Ledbetter received the maximum sentence for 3 counts of aggravated assault in spite of a plea agreement that had included a 30-year sentence cap.

Ledbetter cut off the victim’s nipples with a pair of scissors, choked and punched her during an argument last October. Prosecutors say the victim made an emotional statement to the court this morning.

Ledbetter also apologized to her for his actions.

He will be eligible for parole in 2040.