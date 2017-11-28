SMSU’s Reiss is Central Region Player of the Year

SMSU's Reiss is Central Region Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. – For the second straight season, Southwest Minnesota State University junior Taylor Reiss has been named the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA) Central Region Player of the Year, while teammates senior Brooke Borchardt and senior Megan Larson also garnered all-region accolades which was announced on Tuesday.

Reiss and Borchardt were both named to the seven-member first team, while Larson was one of seven named to the second team.

The teams are voted on by the region’s sports information directors, which consists of schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), the Great American Conference (GAC) and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA).

Reiss, a 5-foot-10, outside hitter from Taunton, Minnesota, leads the Mustangs with 578 kills while hitting .308. She also has 342 digs, 71 total blocks and 21 service aces. A two-time AVCA National Player of the Week this season, Reiss earlier this month was named the NSIC Player of the Year, after leading the conference in both kills per set (4.9) and points per set (5.4). In the latest Division II national statistics, Reiss ranks third in kills, third in kills per set and third in points per set.

Borchardt, 6-foot-1, middle blocker from Zimmerman, Minnesota, ranks third for SMSU with 293 kills while hitting a team-high .372, which ranks 16th in Division II. She also ranks second on the squad with 89 blocks. A first team All-NSIC honoree this season, she ranked fourth in the conference with a .385 hitting percentage.

Larson, a 5-foot-9, setter from Minneota, Minnesota, leads SMSU with 1,401 assists and has also recorded 78 kills, 52 blocks and 31 service aces. Larson, SMSU’s all-time leader in assists with 5,512, earns all-region honors for the second straight season. A two-time All-NSIC first team honoree, she ranked second in the conference with 12.3 assists per set and currently ranks third in Division II in assists per set (12.5) and fourth in total assists.

Southwest Minnesota State, 28-3 overall, returns to action on Thursday night facing Arkansas Tech at 7:30 in the quarterfinals of the eight-team NCAA Central Region Tournament hosted by SMSU. A combined total of 10 of the 14 members on the first and second all-region teams will be competing in Marshall at the region tournament.

The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.

2017 D2CCA Central Regional Volleyball Team

Player of the Year – $Taylor Reiss, Southwest Minnesota State // 5-10 // OH // Junior // Taunton, Minn.

1st Team

Libero/DS – !Tahlyr Banks, Augustana // 5-6 // Senior // Omaha, Neb.

MH/B – Brooke Borchardt, Southwest Minnesota State // 6-1 // Senior // Zimmerman, Minn.

MH/B – @Zoe Hardin, Harding // 6-3 // Junior // Amarillo, Texas

OH – !Taylor Reiss, Southwest Minnesota State // 5-10 // Junior // Taunton, Minn.

OH – @Taylor Bevis, Central Oklahoma // 5-10 // Junior // Wichita, Kan.

OH – Sarah Kelly, Minnesota Duluth // 5-11 // Junior // Chaska, Minn.

S – Amanda Milnick, Arkansas Tech // 5-10 // Sophomore // Tahlequah, Okla.

2nd Team

Libero/DS – Kylie Hohlen, Central Missouri // 5-10 // Junior // Roca, Neb.

MH/B – @Tara Ziegelbein, Nebraska-Kearney // 6-0 // Senior // Lincoln, Neb.

MH/B – Lexie Johnston, Arkansas Tech // 6-1 // Freshman // Nixa, Mo.

OH – Brooklyn Lewis, Concordia-St. Paul // 5-10 // Junior // Kasson, Minn.

OH – Hailey Busch, Northern State // 5-11 // Redshirt Junior // Kasson, Minn.

OH – Bailee Turang, Southern Nazarene // 5-8 // Sophomore // Corona, Calif.

S – !Megan Larson, Southwest Minnesota State // 5-9 // Senior // Minneota, Minn.

$-Named Region Player of the Year in 2016

!-First team selection in 2016

@-Second team selection in 2016