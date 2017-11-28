Zabel Caps Great Career at Pierre with State Title

With a father and mother who each played college sports at Northern State, and brother Grey protecting him on the offensive line, Peyton Zabel is used to having a critical eye.

“Yeah there’s definitely always the jokes on a Monday mornings. ‘Well if you wouldn’t have been mean to me or gotten into a wrestling match with me!’ But yeah I trust him a lot.” Peyton says.

And that helped him command Pierre over the last two years.

“Pressure elevates some people and I just love it. You know I love pressure and I love the big moments and I love that everyone looks at me when the game is in the crunch time.” Zabel says.

Following a progression of stellar signal callers in Alex Gray and Brevin Kaiser, Peyton grew into an elite quarterback after a solid junior year.

“Last year he was the stereotypical big kid with a big arm. I think last year he trusted his arm a whole lot. I think he’s grown so much this year in being able to take the smart throws and just being able to lead us down the field a little bit more methodically than trying to go for the big plays all the time.” Pierre Head Football Coach Steve Steele says.

Leading to more than 2700 yards and 30 touchdowns in his senior season, a 14 point rally against Harrisburg to win the 11AA State Title, and a commitment to play college ball at Augustana.

“It means the world to me! (This Year Was A) Ton of fun especially with the guys I was with. They’re a great group of guys, they mean the world to me and I love them a lot.” Zabel says.

It’s sure to keep all eyes on Peyton, which is just the way he likes it.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.