3 Iowa Public Universities Request Funding For Financial Aid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Presidents of Iowa’s three state universities are asking for funding to pay for more financial aid for undergraduate students. But stagnant tax revenue could make additional spending unlikely.

The university presidents requested $12 million on Tuesday from Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa State University and the University of Iowa each requested $5 million, while the University of Northern Iowa asked for $2 million.

The requests come after Reynolds cautioned that Iowa may face another tight budget next year. But she says she’s committed to working with the presidents to provide quality education.

State funding at the universities was slashed by more than $30 million this year.

The university presidents also requested $40 million for major campus construction projects.