$4.5 Million School Plan Voted Down In Wessington Springs

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) – Voters have narrowly defeated a $4.5 million bond issue to upgrade the century-old high school in Wessington Springs.

59 percent of the 751 voters in Tuesday’s election favored the project, but it needed 60 percent approval to pass. The difference was just seven votes.

The project would have included upgrades to heating and cooling systems, plumbing, electrical systems, bathrooms, flooring, windows and fire sprinklers. An elevator also was to be installed and some classrooms rearranged.

Voters also rejected a $1 million bond issue to partially fund the construction of a new auxiliary gym attached to the elementary school.