Billion Auto – Saturday Cashier

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will be Saturdays only.

Duties:
• Post cash, credit card and check receipts.
• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.
• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.
• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements
REQUIREMENTS
• High School Diploma or Equivalent
• Valid Driver’s License
• Organization skills and attention to detail
Contact Information
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/saturday-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1687
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/saturday-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1687

