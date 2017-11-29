Billion Auto – Saturday Cashier
Billion Automotive
|Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will be Saturdays only.
Duties:
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Job Requirements
|REQUIREMENTS
• High School Diploma or Equivalent
• Valid Driver’s License
• Organization skills and attention to detail
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/saturday-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1687
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/saturday-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1687