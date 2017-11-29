Billion Auto – Saturday Cashier

Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will be Saturdays only.

Duties:

• Post cash, credit card and check receipts.

• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.

• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.

• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).