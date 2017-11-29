Billion Auto – Service Advisor

Billion Automotive is hiring a Service Advisor to join our team!

Duties include:

• Schedule service appointments.

• Greet customers and obtain vehicle information.

• Write customer vehicle problems accurately and clearly on repair orders.

• Refer to service history, inspect vehicle, and recommend additional needed service.

• Advise customer on care of cars.

• Provide complete and accurate written cost estimate for labor and parts.

• Checks on progress of repair throughout day and inform customer.

• Implement and maintain service marketing program.

• Review and close repair orders.

• Keep service department forms, menus, and pricing guides up-to-date.

• Implement quality control process to eliminate comebacks.

• Other duties as assigned.

We offer a competitive benefits package including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).