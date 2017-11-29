Billion Auto – Service Advisor

Billion Automotive
KDLT TV
Share This:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Automotive is hiring a Service Advisor to join our team!

Duties include:
• Schedule service appointments.
• Greet customers and obtain vehicle information.
• Write customer vehicle problems accurately and clearly on repair orders.
• Refer to service history, inspect vehicle, and recommend additional needed service.
• Advise customer on care of cars.
• Provide complete and accurate written cost estimate for labor and parts.
• Checks on progress of repair throughout day and inform customer.
• Implement and maintain service marketing program.
• Review and close repair orders.
• Keep service department forms, menus, and pricing guides up-to-date.
• Implement quality control process to eliminate comebacks.
• Other duties as assigned.

We offer a competitive benefits package including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements
Requirements:
• High school diploma or equivalent.
• Prior experience in automotive dealership.
• Strong organizational and communication skills.
Contact Information
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com

To apply: Apply on our career site using this URL: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/service-advisor-sioux-falls-sd/view/1689
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/service-advisor-sioux-falls-sd/view/1689

You Might Also Like