Cedar Rapids Council Takes First Vote To Bar Fireworks Use

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – The Cedar Rapids City Council has taken a major step toward barring people from setting off fireworks within city limits.

The council took its first vote Tuesday night on an ordinance that would restrict fireworks use. The council could finalize adoption of the ordinance at its next meeting, Dec. 5. The ordinance would then go into effect before Dec. 10, when the next state-approved fireworks sale-and-use period begins.

The council also cast its final vote Tuesday to restrict sales to industrial zoning areas – at least 450 feet from any residential area. The fireworks could be used in the county and in other cities.