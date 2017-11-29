Corn Palace Court Dedication for Late Coach Munsen

Corn Palace Court Dedication for Late Coach Munsen

MITCHELL, S.D. — A legendary South Dakota high school basketball coach is going to be recognized on the court where he had so much success.

NBA finals champion and former Kernel stand out Mike Miller is spearheading the dedication

“The Corn Palace is synonymous with basketball, state championships and Coach Munsen,” says Schmidt.

These days, Scott Schmidt is the Director of Mitchell’s Corn Palace, but back in the early 2000s he was playing high school basketball for Gary Munsen.

“It’s very rare that you see someone who spends 42 years in one community, and impacts kids on and off the court. The values the life lessons that he taught his athletes and kids in school carry on much further than the basketball court,” says Schmidt.

Soon the Corn Palace will honor the late legendary coach by naming the court after him during the Mike Miller Classic. The Mike Miller Foundation teamed up with Mitchell City Council to make this idea reality.

A laminated sticker with Munsen’s signature will don the palace’s hardwood.

Munsen netted 12 state championships and ranks 2nd all-time in wins in South Dakota after more than four decades of coaching at Mitchell high school.

Another one of his players is now leading a team of his own. O’Gorman boys basketball coach Derek Robey played for Munsen in the 80s. Robey says this gesture to honor Munsen is a no brainer.

“Coach Munsen was the pinnacle of all coaches. You know he was the legend in South Dakota and just a great ambassador not only to basketball but to South Dakota high school sports,” says Robey.

Robey doesn’t skip a beat when asked if Munsen was his inspiration to get into coaching.

“Oh absolutely. Just his passion for the sport. His passion for his guys. The love he had for his players. That kind of inspired me to coach and be in the profession I’m in today,” says Robey.

Munsen’s dedication will take place December 29th during the Mike Miller Classic at the corn palace.

Below is a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money in hopes of providing college scholarships to high school seniors.

https://www.gofundme.com/coach-gary-munsen-fund