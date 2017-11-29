Coyote Defense Tasked With Slowing Top Rated Sam Houston State Offense

FCS' Top Offenses Collide Saturday In FCS Playoffs 2nd Round

VERMILLION, S.D. — In a game that will feature the top offenses in the FCS, the best defense in Saturday’s 2nd round game between South Dakota and Sam Houston State will determine which team heads to the quarterfinals and one step closer to a national championship.

Sam Houston State has the FCS’ top ranked offense, averaging nearly 545 yards a game.

Right behind them is USD with 514 a game.

That puts a lot of pressure on the defenses to at least slow down their counterparts, and the Coyotes have to feel up to the task after forcing four turnovers in their 38-31 first round win at Nicholls State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM with ESPN 3 providing the webcast.