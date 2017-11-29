Fall Harvest In South Dakota Nearly Wrapped Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The fall harvest in South Dakota is nearly wrapped up after another week of unseasonably warm weather.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the sunflower harvest is 94 percent complete, the sorghum harvest is 95 percent done and the corn harvest is 97 percent complete.

The state’s winter wheat crop is rated 62 percent fair, good or excellent.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 55 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 51 percent short or very short.