General Labor or Warehouse

Billion Automotive
Billion Automotive has expanded in Sioux Falls, and we are hiring for Full Time Overnight Automotive Detailers to join our team!
Schedule for the overnight automotive detailers will be Monday-Friday 5:00pm-2:00am.
Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!
No experience is necessary.
Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements
Requirements:
• Valid Driver’s license
• Good Communication Skills
• Efficient
• Must be able to work individually or on a team system
Contact Information
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
APPLY IN PERSON AT HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICE LOCATED AT 3604 SOUTH WESTPORT AVENUE – CONNECTED TO KDLT NEWS STATION – OPEN MONDAY-FRIDAY 8AM-5PM.
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/overnight-auto-detailer-sioux-falls-sd/view/1688