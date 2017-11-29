Guilty Plea In Shooting That Left Victim Paralyzed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Piedmont man has pleaded guilty to shooting his friend, causing injuries that left him paralyzed.

Forty-nine-year-old Michael Wisecarver pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm in a plea agreement with the state. Wisecarver says he doesn’t remember shooting Chad Arnold in the driveway of his home in Rapid City last July rafter becoming intoxicated.

Arnold told police he saw Wisecarver shoot him from the driver side window of a truck. Arnold was shot in the left arm and the bullet ended up lodged against his spine. He was left in his driveway overnight.