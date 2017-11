Jacks Need A Cleaner Performance In Playoff Rematch With UNI

Panther Takeaways Keyed October Loss

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Turnovers played a huge role in South Dakota State’s 38-18 loss to Northern Iowa back on October 14th. Three in the first quarter sunk State, and the Jacks can’t afford another sloppy outing in their Saturday playoff rematch if their season is to continue.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium with ESPN 3 webcasting the game.