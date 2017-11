Morningside Upsets Top Ranked Northwestern Men

Red Raiders Suffer First Loss 86-71

SIOUX CITY, IA — Despite 22 points from Sioux Falls Roosevelt alum Colton Kooima, the #1 ranked Northwestern Red Raiders shot a dreadful 33 percent in the first half and were upset at #15 ranked Morningside 86-71 on Wednesday night in Sioux City, Iowa. The Mustangs’ Tyler Borchers led all scorers with 23 points.

