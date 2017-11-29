Nearly 12,000 Gallons Of Milk Donated To Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Milk is one of the most requested, but least donated items at Feeding South Dakota, but the “Great American Milk Drive” is working to change that.

Through the national program customers at Sioux Falls HyVee stores donated gallons of milk at registers through the month of September. More than 11,000 gallons of milk were donated by the shoppers and businesses.

The first delivery of 480 gallons of milk was donated this morning. 240 gallons of milk will now be delivered each week to Feeding South Dakota.

“This donation is going to ensure that 11,000 plus, almost 12,000, families will come through our doors and leave here with a gallon of milk,” said Matt Gassen with Feeding South Dakota.

More than 500 families visit the Sioux Falls food pantry each week.