Police Make Third Arrest In Connection With November Homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say they have arrested a third person in connection to a homicide where a 55-year-old man was beaten by two teenage girls and later died.

On November 3rd a house party located in the 800 block of North Teal Place turned deadly when two teenage girls repeatedly beat a man. The victim died on November 5th as a result of the beating. Police then arrested the two teens on aggravated assault charges.

On November 28th, an arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Nathan MacTaggart for aggravated assault with a $25,000 cash bond.

MacTaggart made his initial court appearance today at 1:30 p.m.