Regional Health Plans New Health Campus Serving Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid-City based health system is fundraising to build a more than $100 million new health care campus to serve the Spearfish area.

Regional Health’s announcement comes after a 40-acre land donation from a Spearfish company planning a 700-acre residential and retail development.

With the land donation, Regional Health embarked on a fundraising campaign with a $50 million goal. The system hopes to attract the funding from the public, cities, counties and the state.

Thomas Worsley, interim president of Spearfish Regional Hospital and the Spearfish and Belle Fourche markets, says that the facility’s construction timeline will largely be determined by fundraising.

Worsley says the campus would consolidate health care in Spearfish, where Regional Health currently employs nearly 600 people.