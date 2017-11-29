Sanford Expanding Neonatal Intensive Care In Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Sanford Health says it will double the size of its neonatal intensive care unit in Bismarck.

The expansion, which also includes new technology, is made possible by a $1 million donation and matching endowment campaign. The new unit is expected to open in the summer of 2019, and it will include 24 beds and 18 private rooms. Sanford’s current NICU can care for 12 patients and hospital officials say it’s always at capacity.

Mark and Claudia Thompson donated $500,000 for the project. Their daughter gave birth prematurely to twins. One of the twins died shortly after birth at 24 weeks. The other survived and spent 117 days at Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota. Today, that child is in 6th grade and on the honor roll at her middle school.