Sioux Falls Man Arrested For Violating Protection Order, Assaulting Officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police have arrested a 50-year-old Sioux Falls man after he assaulted an officer who was responding to a protection order violation call.

Police were called to the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday night. The victim noticed a vehicle parked in her driveway that belonged to someone she had a protection order against.

Police say the suspect crawled through a dog door to get into the garage and knocked on the victim’s door. The victim then called police.

The second arriving officer witnessed the first arriving officer and the suspect struggling. The two were struggling on ledge near the driveway and fell to ground. The officers then noticed that the suspect had a pocket knife. During the struggle the suspect cut the first arriving officer leaving a half inch cut on the bridge of the officer’s nose.

Police were able to tase and subdue the suspect.

Police arrested 50-year-old Peter Thompson for aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, burglary, DWI, and protection order violation charges.

Police say alcohol was a factor.