Someone You Should Know: The Man Behind Grasslands Christmas Light Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Many people decorate the outside of their homes with lights during the Christmas season, but not many do so for charity.

Pat Sebert has been decorating his Sioux Falls home for the last seven years– and has a special place in his heart– for animals.

“I’m a Trans Siberian Orchestra fan, and my favorite song is o come all ye faithful, oh holy night.”

Pat Sebert is a big fan of Christmas and all the sparkle that comes with it.

His Sioux Falls home is a clear reflection of that.

“I always like decorating I always had decorations at Christmas time. I thought that was a new level that I wanted to do,”

After watching the Crooks Christmas light show for several years, Sebert was inspired.

“And I was like boy, that is cool, I gotta figure out how to do that.”

He started decorating his home in 2010. Every year his display has gotten bigger and brighter.

Sebert spends three full days just getting the lights up and hours coordinating music to go along with them.

“Its fun, I enjoy it. Though, its work, but its still fun.”

Sebert doesn’t just do the light show for his own enjoyment, he does it for a cause that’s close to his heart.

“That time of year, there’s a lot of people donations that go on, but there isn’t much for pets and so I wanted to help them out, so that’s how I decided. And I am an animal lover too.”

Right outside his home, there is a donation box. Each year, he gives 100 percent of what’s put inside to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“My first year was $70, and then it just kept going to up like $500, $600, $700.”

It’s a place he supports in more ways than one.

“About four years ago there was a story about a cat that was found frozen. They called her Angel. I got a hold of the Humane Society and I’m like, I want to give her a home. She’s been through enough.”

Angel lost three paws, part of her ear and tail, but Sebert loves her all the same.

“She runs around the house like there’s no problem!”

With Angel and his other rescue in mind, as well as all the other cats at the Humane Society who also need homes, Sebert says the detailed work behind this light show is worth it.

“The Humane Society loves it and they’re happy with whatever I bring. They just love it.”

Grasslands Christmas is located at 2805 N Lyme Grass Avenue in Northwest Sioux Falls. The Christmas light show runs through the New Years Holiday.

More information can be found here: http://www.grasslandschristmas.com