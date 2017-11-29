Taryn Kloth An MVP For Creighton Volleyball

O'Gorman Alum Leads Blue Jays To 4th Straight League Title

OMAHA, NE — There’s a lot of volleyball excitement in the air with the NCAA Division Two Central Regional in Marshall and the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux City.

And there’s a great local connection in Division One who is putting on an MVP performance.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman alum Taryn Kloth won Big East Tournament MVP after her 28 kills led the Blue Jays to their 4th straight league championship. Now a junior, Kloth and her team will host the regional in Omaha and begin play Friday night against Coastal Carolina hoping to go even farther than last year’s Elite Eight appearance.