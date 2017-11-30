10 Foods to Help Fight a Cold

Or at least a few good staples to help you feel better when a cold or the flu has you down

Chicken noodle soup, crackers, and 7 UP used to be staples in homes across America when it came to nursing a loved one back to health from a cold or the flu. But a lot of foods are rich in nutrients and can help fight infections and help prevent illness. Chef Scott Teal from Hy-Vee joined us in the studio with his recommendations to fend off whatever might be ailing you and to get back to better health.