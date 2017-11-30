Avera Prairie Health Center Reopens After Closure Due To Water Main Break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Avera Health’s Prairie Center is back up and running after a water main break earlier this week.

Surgery and cancer care facilities were closed Tuesday after a water main broke nearby. The main break was discovered by maintenance crews Monday night.

The Prairie Center closed Tuesday while crews repaired the break and is now fully operational as of this morning.

During the closure, patients were accommodated on a case by case basis.