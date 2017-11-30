City Of Sioux Falls Recognized For Bike-Friendly Efforts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls has been awarded for improving conditions for bicycling in the area. The city was recognized as a “Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community” today by the League of American Bicyclists.

Since 2010, the city says they’ve invested more than $5 million into off-street bike trails and completed more than 40 miles of on-street bicycle projects. Improvements include a variety of projects including bike trail reconstruction and the addition of information kiosks and station points.

“It’s a community award so it’s many different organizations and bicyclists and people that have been involved in putting this together and being recognized for this.” said Sam Trebilcock, city of Sioux Falls Transportation Planner.

The League of American Bicyclists says there are more than 400 bicycle friendly communities across all 50 states.