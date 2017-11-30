Coyote Women Blast Bellevue

USD Takes 89-32 Decision

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota sophomore forward Taylor Frederick had a career night with 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Coyotes in an 89-32 rout of Bellevue on Wednesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota improved to 4-3 on the season while the game served as an exhibition for Bellevue (6-5).

“Defensively, we played with a lot of awareness from the beginning of the game tonight,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Bellevue is a team that has shot 28 3-pointers a game, a team that gets to the free-throw line and averages 11 offensive boards per game. For us to take away penetration early and then get back out to shooters was important. Our team was able to do both today, which was part of the reason for our success. They are a well-coached team and Dave [Denly] has done a tremendous job with them.”

The Coyotes used a 22-0 run during the second quarter to draw out the lead to 43-12. Freshman guard Chloe Lamb drained a pair of threes early in the run to get the momentum going. Lamb finished with nine points and five assists in the game.

South Dakota’s bench completely took over in the third quarter, accounting for 56 of the Coyotes’ 89 points. All four true freshmen took the floor, joined by Frederick and sophomore forward Megan Bonar.

Frederick became the sixth Coyote to pace the Coyotes in scoring out of seven games this season. She was 7-of-10 from the field for 18 points, pulled down nine rebounds, dished out an assist and did not commit a turnover in the game.

Freshmen guards Claudia Kunzer and Monica Arens joined Frederick in double figures. Kunzer, who scored her first collegiate points against Tennessee last time out, had 11 points with three assists. Arens matched her season best of 10 points and grabbed five rebounds with a pair of assists.

Although South Dakota outrebounded Bellevue 56-23 with the help of 22 offensive boards, the Coyotes only capitalized with eight second-chance points. Where the Coyotes did capitalize was in forcing 19 Bellevue turnovers and scoring 26 points-off turnovers.

Junior guard Allison Arens and senior guard Jasmine Trimboli played key roles in crashing the offensive boards early on and contributed in limited minutes. Arens had nine points with seven rebounds, while Trimboli scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Bruins are in their second year of women’s basketball with head coach Dave Denly building the program. USD assistant coach Jason Jeschke formerly worked with Denly while at Southwestern College (Kan.).

Forward Caletria Curtis was the only Bellevue player to reach double figures, scoring 12 points and grabbing a team-high five rebounds. Curtis swished a last-second 3-pointer ahead of the halftime horn to end the Coyotes’ 22-point streak.

South Dakota shot 44.9 percent (31-of-69) for the game while holding Bellevue to just 21.3 percent (10-47) from the field and 12 percent (3-25) from outside the arc.

South Dakota leaves for a two-game road trip that kids off at Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Nacogdoches, Texas. It marks the final road trip of the nonconference season for the Coyotes.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics