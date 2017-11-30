Dordt, Northwestern remain unbeaten in NAIA pool play

Dordt and Northwestern have looked impressive in pool play at the NAIA National Tournament with back to back wins heading into Thursday night’s matches. The 4th-ranked Defenders have had a bulls-eye on their backs all season after coming so close in 2016. Chad Hanson likes how his team has responded. The Red Raiders are ranked 5th in the country with a young team. Head coach Kyle VandenBosch really likes the balance his team brings to the court every night. They are a tough team to defense as a result.

Both teams will advance to the round of 16 Friday. The championship match is Saturday night at 7:00 at the Tyson Events Center.