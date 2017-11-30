Family Announces Funeral Arrangements For Rep. Tieszen, Brother-In-Law

PIERRE, S.D. – The family of state Rep. Craig Tieszen have announced funeral arrangements for both Rep. Tieszen and his brother-in-law Brent Moline.

Tieszen and Moline both died in a kayaking accident on Wednesday, Nov. 22, while visiting the Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

A funeral for Tieszen will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. MST at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre. The family requests donations be made to the Rapid City Club for Boys.

A public visitation for Moline will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MST at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at 2700 Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City. The family will hold a private funeral for Moline at a later time.

Tieszen was serving his first term in the State House of Representatives. Tieszen served in the State Senate prior to that from 2009 to 2016. He had served as Senate Majority Whip and as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and currently served as chairman of the House Retirement Laws Committee.

Tieszen spent 32 years in law enforcement, retiring as Rapid City chief of police before serving in the state legislature.

Gov. Daugaard has requested that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Monday, Dec. 4, to honor the life of state Rep. Craig Tieszen.