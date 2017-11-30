Improving the Nutritional Quality of Food at Area Pantries

Feeding South Dakota is part of nationwide effort to bring more fresh fruits and vegetables to the table

Food that is inexpensive and easy is often the least healthy for us. But these are the foods that often line the shelves at food banks nationwide because they last the longest.

Because of this, a movement has been growing among food banks, including those throughout the Sioux Empire, to bring more nutritious foods into the mix. How that is happening, and how you can get involved, Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota outlines in the interview above.