Kloth excited that her Creighton Blue Jays are hosting Region Tournament

Former O’Gorman standout Taryn Kloth has gone on to a fabulous college volleyball career at Creighton. The junior was named the MVP of the Big East Tournament as the Blue Jays won the title for the 4th straight year. Up next is the NCAA Regional Tournament that will be hosted in Omaha, a first for the program. Needless to say, Kloth and her teammates are pleased to be playing Coastal Carolina on their home court Friday night. It sold out in 26 minutes so the environment should be electric.