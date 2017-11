New Postal Stamp Helping Raise Funds To Fight Alzheimer’s Disease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The US Postal Service has issued a semipostal stamp to help raise funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Net proceeds from the stamp will be donated to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The artwork is an illustration that first appeared an Alzheimer’s Awareness stamp that was first issued in 2008.