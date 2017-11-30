Northwestern and Dordt lose final pool play games Thursday

They are still in the round of 16 that starts single elimination play Friday, but Thursday night’s pool play games didn’t turn out well for Northwestern or Dordt. The Red Raiders had 3 players in double figures with kills (Kiel, Fink, Hilger) but were no match for The College of Idaho which had also won the first 2 pool play matches. Dordt was dominating Missouri Baptist behind Ema Altena’s big night, but they lost the final 3 sets, including 16-14 in the tiebreaker. Altena had 19 kills, Leah Kamp had 13.

Both teams play Friday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.