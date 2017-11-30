Northwestern & Dordt Still Unbeaten After Day Two At NAIA Nationals

Defenders Sweep Northwest While Red Raiders Take Out Bellevue 3-1

SIOUX CITY, IA — Through two games at the NAIA Volleyball National Tournament the Northwestern Red Raiders and Dordt Defenders look every bit the part of championship contenders.

Each team won their second matches of pool play on Wednesday evening in Sioux City. #4 seed Dordt took out Northwest (Washington) 3-0. Emma Altena led the Defenders attack with 12 kills. #5 seed Northwestern needed four sets to dispatch Bellevue 3-1. AJ Horstman led the Red Raiders with 15 kills.

Pool play continues tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!