SMSU and Northern begin play in Central Region

The Mustangs of SMSU are hosting the Central Region volleyball tournament as the #1 seed. They are still a young squad, but with Region Player of the Year Taylor Reiss they have been improving all season and winning a lot of close matches along the way. The Northern Wolves brought a 23-6 record into the tournament and will be motivated after being left out last year. Head coach Brent Aldridge says he has a hard-working team.